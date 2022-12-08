Governor suggests optimization of civil-military relations as an integral part of national defence policy

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: Governor BD Mishra suggested that optimization of civil-military relations should be an integral part of the national defence policy.

Mishra said that “a good civil-military relation promotes security and peace in the country, which enables development of the nation and leads to the welfare of the people, which is the ultimate goal of a democratic welfare state, like India.”

The Governor was addressing the student officers of the Indian armed forces and armed forces officers of 28 countries at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Mishra, who had rendered 36 years of meritorious service in infantry in the Indian Army, opined that the civil-military relations in the country have to be jointly evolved at national level to make it vibrant and dynamic.

The Governor exhorted the student officers of the Indian armed forces to imbibe

five traits-observant eyes, perceptive mind, commitment, innovative action and perseverance and six attributes-transparency, accountability, probity, equal dispensation, self audit and mid-course correction.

He also reminded them of their fundamental duties towards fellow human beings and advised them to do good turns to the people whenever and whatever way possible.

The programme was attended by 479 armed forces officers, including 39 foreign officers. (Raj Bhavan)