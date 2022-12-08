CoSAAP condemns abduction of DFO, demands law to protect employees

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: Strongly condemning the abduction of Rupa DFO Bittem Darang by few miscreants from his residence on 5 December, the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) on Wednesday, urged the state government to promulgate a specific Act/law for the state govt. employees to protect them from intimidation, physical assault, kidnapping etc.

CoSAAP also lauded the East Kameng and West Kameng districts’ police for their prompt action resulting arrest of all the five accused and rescuing Darang within 4 hours.

The organization demanded the law enforcing agency to take strict action against culprits as per the provision of the law.