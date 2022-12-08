Megezi elected as TTFI VP

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: Passang Dorjee Megezi of Arunachal Pradesh was elected as one of the vice presidents of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on December five.

Megezi, who is also the secretary of Table Tennis Arunachal, is the first from the state to be elected as TTFI official.

He defeated his opponent by a margin of 45-14 votes.

Meghna Ahlawat has been elected as the president of TTFI, while Arjuna awardee Kamlesh Mehta, who was nominated from Assam, was elected as secretary-general.

Rupok Debroy from Tripura has also been elected as the VP.

There are a total of eight VPs’ posts, of which one is reserved for women.

The executive body also included a member from Manipur and a joint secretary from Sikkim.