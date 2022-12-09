Bridge work affecting commuters

Staff Reporter

PAPU NALLAH, 8 Dec: The restoration work on the RCC bridge here since 4 November is causing immense inconvenience to the commuters, with traffic jams in the area becoming a routine affair.

When contacted, PWD Highways Executive Engineer Bini Pelen informed that the officials working at the construction site are ensuring that commuters drive safely on the part of the bridge that is being allowed to be used for traffic.

A notice has been hung at the work site, advising commuters to be cautious while driving in the area.

When asked why no alternative route has been identified while the bridge is being repaired, the EE said that “till now the bridge is in safe condition, and, as and when there is any alert call regarding threat to life, we will divert the traffic to one way.”

He informed that a two-lane bridge is being constructed “downstream” and is expected to be completed by 15 February next year.

“When completed, the traffic coming from Itanagar will be using the existing (renovated) bridge and those coming from Nirjuli and Naharlagun side will be using the new one,” he said.

The approach road to the bridge collapsed a few days back, after the wing wall of the bridge had been dismantled in order to construct a new bridge near the existing one.