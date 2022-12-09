Coordination meeting held

TAWANG, 8 Dec: Officials of government departments concerned made presentations on their departments’ achievements during a District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting chaired by Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu here on Thursday.

While Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo suggested that, “with approval from the government and consent of the local MP, if such kind of meeting can be organised at a central point of the constituency, clubbing three-four districts together, this would give opportunity to officers to interact with their counterparts of other districts and exchange their ideas and opinions.”

The ZPC said that such meetings “give us the opportunity to see the progress of developmental activities and also to monitor them,” and appealed to all the departments implementing centrally-sponsored schemes to “monitor, supervise and ensure on-time completion of projects without compromising the work quality.”

DRDA PD Tenzin Jambey also spoke. (DIPRO)