Natung inspects Arunachal Bhavan construction site

GUWAHATI, 8 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung inspected the construction site of the Arunachal Bhavan in Rupnagar here in Assam on Thursday, and reviewed the progress of the project with the DRC, the site engineer of the PWD, the contractor of the project, and executive members of the Guwahati Arunachal Students’ Union (GASU).

He instructed the executing agency and the contractor to “ensure quality of work and complete the building by May 2023 to make the Arunachal Bhavan operational soon.”

Later, during a meeting with GASU members, Natung said that the Arunachal government is fully committed to complete the project on time.

He advised the students to focus primarily on their studies and participate in activities for the overall development of the state.

The minister assured the GASU that he would take up their proposal for a separate guesthouse in Guwahati, exclusively for accommodation of referral patients of Arunachal.