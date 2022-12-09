DA seizes tobacco, related substances

ZIRO, 8 Dec: The flying squad of the Lower Subansiri district administration seized a huge quantity of banned tobacco and related substances from the surrounding areas of several schools here on Thursday.

Comprising Town Magistrate Khoda Jailyang, Lower Subansiri National Tobacco Control Programme Member Secretary Dr Subu Habung, Ziro PS OC Millo Lalyang and an official from the tax & excise department, the squad seized huge quantities of tobacco and related substances like pan masala, cigarettes and gutkas from 33 shops selling them around the educational institutes.

The team also collected a penalty of Rs 6,600 from the defaulting shopkeepers.

The seized items were later set on fire in the district secretariat campus.

Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime congratulated the flying squad and urged it to conduct such surprise raids frequently to make Lower Subansiri a “nasha-mukh district.” (DIPRO)