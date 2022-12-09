HPDCAPL celebrates foundation day

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: The Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) on Thursday celebrated its 16th foundation day here in a befitting manner.

Power & Hydropower Commissioner PS Lokhande, who attended the celebration, told media persons that “the corporation is working with a target to generate 3,000 mw, for which works are in advanced stage in some projects and survey and investigation is going on in some projects.”

HPDCAPL Chairman Toko Onuj in his address said that the corporation is going to sign MoUs for several projects in the coming years. “The department has submitted a project proposal of 3,000 mw,” he said, and expressed hope that the state government would allocate it to the corporation.

He also informed about the revenue generated by some of the corporation’s projects.

Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bisht, HPDCAPL chief consultant (technical) S Poddar, DHPD Chief Engineer (East Zone) Jumaar Kamdak, DHPD Chief Engineer (P&D) Pura Tupe, NHPC ED Tapas Sinha, NHPC GM Rajiv Kumar, and Undersecretary Nabam Pekhi also addressed the gathering.

Several officials and staffers of the HPDCAPL were felicitated and awarded for their hard work.

The website of the HPDCAPL was also launched by the power secretary.

Tribute was paid to junior engineer late Tadar Taram, who passed away recently in Zemithang in Tawang district.