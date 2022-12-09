Murder accused with reward on head arrested

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: The Seppa police in East Kameng district arrested one Pemasang Chijang (42) on Wednesday in connection with a murder and gun theft case.

The accused had been at large after committing the crime on 19 October this year in Chijang village in Bana circle. He had stolen one SBBL gun with ammunition from a house, murdered the head GB of the village, and escaped.

The incident was reported to the Seppa police station on the intervening night of 19 and 20 October, and an FIR (u/s 380, 302 of the IPC, r/w Section 27 of the Arms Act) was registered.

The police issued a lookout notice for Chijang on 21 October. He was spotted in Bhalukpong on one occasion but narrowly escaped.

Thereafter, the East Kameng police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for any information leading to Chijang’s arrest.

On 7 December, the police received information that he was hiding in the jungles in Bana circle. The police formed two teams, under the supervision of DSP Martin Ratan, to trace the accused and arrest him.

The team arrested the accused from the jungle area of Afakso village in the night hours, without incident.

“The motive of the crime was personal enmity and a series of many small brawls between the accused and the deceased, leading to murder,” the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.