SAD camps organised

NYUKMADUNG, 8 Dec: More than 250 people of Nyukmadung, Dime, Melongkhong and Mohan Camp villages availed services provided by 26 government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by Commissioner to Governor Ankur Garg, in the presence of the West Kameng DC, HoDs, and others.

In Namsai, around 200 people benefitted from a SAD camp organised at Kasik village on Thursday.

Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, who inaugurated the camp, assured to have the dilapidated schools renovated in phases, “depending on the report submitted by prabhari officers under the ‘Hamara Vidyalaya’ programme.” (DIPROs)