Developmental works in K/Daadi reviewed

PALIN, 9 Dec: Power and IPR Secretary Ajay Kumar Bisht, who is also the mentor secretary of Kra Daadi district, on Friday reviewed the progress of the ongoing developmental activities, including under centrally-sponsored schemes, in the district.

Addressing the review meeting here in the presence of DC Higio Tala, HoDs, and members of the PGCIL and the Power Grid, Bisht exhorted the officers to “ensure that the common public reap the benefit of developmental activities and schemes.”

The secretary assured to look into all the grievances raised by the district administration and the officers in a time-bound manner.

Earlier, the DC apprised the secretary of issues relating to compensation for land and assets, “which is causing hindrances to the construction of NH 713.”

DDSE Giogi Kaha informed the mentor secretary about the challenges being faced by the department due to “non-existence of a proper office, lack of vehicles, staff, and staff quarters.” He further urged the secretary to look into the need for a district institute of education & training (DIET) for proper training of teachers in the district.

Bisht also visited projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the PMAY (Gramin) and the PMGSY, and the construction site of the 132 kv substation at Raksho village, being executed by the PGCIL. (DIPRO)