Social worker, HGB Dibo Saroh passes away

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: Renowned social worker and former head gaon burah (HGB) of Ledum village in East Siang district, Dibo Saroh, passed away on 8 December after a prolonged illness.

He was born to Takut Saroh and Yahok Saroh around 1934 in Sido village in East Siang. He did his early schooling in Tene Camp, and moved to Pasighat for high school studies.

In 1963-1964, he was the general secretary of the Adi-Branch Student Union, in which position he played a pivotal role in bringing English medium education to Arunachal Pradesh.

He had also served as the general secretary of the Lego-Banggo Kebang Koret (Sawmill) in 1965.

In 1978, he was elected as the first anchal samiti member of Ledum-Bilat area.

Because of his commitment to social work and deep knowledge and understanding of tribal affairs, he was appointed as a gaon burah on 13 November, 1997 and in 2007, and subsequently became a HGB.

He had also served as the president of the Lego-Banggo Gam Association. He voluntarily resigned as HGB in January 2020 due to poor health.

Saroh leaves behind his wife Yater Koyu Saroh and five children.