Power secy on dists’ tour

ZIRO, 10 Dec: Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bisht is on a three-day tour of Lower Subansiri and Kra Daadi districts to review the progress of works under the comprehensive scheme (CS) and developmental schemes in the two districts.

On Saturday, Bisht held a meeting with the HoDs of Kra Daadi, and inspected the Hind-Radang PMGSY road; the Jal Jeevan Mission in Attanriang village; the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Langung and Rakso villages; the EHV substation in Rakso; Trans-Arunachal Highway 713; Packages 3 and 4 of the J-K road; the substation in Dokio Langpo; and the PMAY (U) in Palin town.

On the same day, he visited Lower Subansiri district and inspected the 132 kv bay extension under the CS at the PGCIL substation in Dilopolyang Hapoli, and laid the foundation for the construction of a tower for a 132 kv transmission line from PGCIL in Hapoli to Yachuli, under the CS.

He also inspected the 2×5 mva, 33/11 kv DMS substation constructed under the CS in Hapoli, and the construction of the 33 kv line from Siiti Ading (Dilopolyang) to Puralya (Hapoli) under BE-2021.

Later, the power secretary inspected the under-constructions 132/33 kv EHV substation in Yachuli and the 2×5 mva, 33/11 kv substation in Yazali.

He is slated to visit the water conservation projects in Siikhe and Seeh lakes on Sunday. He is also slated to visit and inspect various electrical installations in Kimin.

Bisht is accompanied by TPMZ Chief Engineer Ginko Lingi, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Executive Director Adish Kumar Gupta, and Power Grid Chief General Manager PVS Sudhakaran. (DIPRO)