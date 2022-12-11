‘Field day’ prog organised

BELO, 10 Dec: The Upper Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organised a ‘field day programme’ in Belo village on 9 December, during which it introduced a new variety of soybean, called ‘Bhutan’, to the villagers.

During the programme, agronomy scientist Arwind Pratap explained the difference between the Bhutan variety and the local variety of soybean, and apprised the villagers of the advantages of cultivating the Bhutan variety soybean.

KVK Head Dr Simanta Kumar Kalita encouraged the farmers to “adopt new technology for better yield and production.”

Among others, plant protection scientist Nani Yampi and agriculture extension specialist Dr Habung Ali also participated in the programme.