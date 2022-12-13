APSCPCR conducts awareness progs on child rights

MIAO/TATO, 12 Dec: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), led by its Chairperson Gumri Ringu and members Niri Chongruju and Ngurang Achung, took stock of child-related schemes and conducted an awareness programme on child rights here in Changlang district on Sunday.

The team inspected the anganwadi centre in Miao Singpho village and interacted with the children. The team also visited the police station here and advised the officials to properly follow the protocols while dealing with women- and child-related cases.

Ringu also advocated “establishment of dedicated facilities for handling women- and child-related cases.”

Later, an awareness programme on various Acts, such as the JJ Act, the POCSO Act, the RTE Act, the Child Labour Act, etc, was conducted at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here.

Last Saturday, the APSCPCR had organised an awareness programme on ‘Violation of child rights’, in collaboration with the Tato ICDS project and the Mechukha unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) at the GHSS in Tato in Shi-Yomi district.

Urging all stakeholders to safeguard and protect children’s rights, Ringu stressed on the need to “constitute village-level child protection committee in every village and prahari club in every school of the district.”

She also spoke about the provisions of Mission Vatsalaya, and directed the district administration to implement the COTPA, 2003 as early as possible.

Chongrowju made a presentation on the Juvenile Justice Act and its legal framework for the protection of children, while Achung called for concerted efforts by all sections of the society to bring an end to child abuse.

Achung also made a presentation on child labour, child trafficking, and the RTE Act.

Resource person Jumtum Minga elaborated the POCSO Act, 2012 and “the importance of awareness on sex education, drop box in schools, and demerits of drugs.” He also spoke on the importance of the Childline’s toll-free number 1098.

Docu-dramas titled ‘Aniya’ and ‘Scar’ were screened to raise awareness about child rights.

GBs, members of SHGs and the Mechukha unit of the APWWS, and students from St Francis School and the GHSS in Tato attended the programme.