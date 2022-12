ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: The backlog Arunachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET)-21 results showed dismal performance by the candidates, with only 690 candidates, out of the total 4,356 who had appeared for the examination, passing it.

The pass percentage stood at 15.84.

The 10th APTET was conducted on 11 December at four centres in Itanagar and Naharlagun by the elementary education directorate.

The results are available on the directorate's official website: www.aptet2021.in.