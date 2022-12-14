Reconstruction of MMJ road progressing well

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 13 Dec: The reconstruction work on the two-lane Mirem-Mikong-Jonai (MMJ) road in East Siang district is progressing well and almost 80 percent of the work is complete.

The work had been halted for several months in the initial stage due to a contention between the PWD officials and the MMJ Road Construction Monitoring Committee over the quality of work.

Later, the higher-ups of the state PWD resolved the issue and instructed the executing firm, Puna Hinda Company, to resume the road work, maintaining quality as per the specifications.

The elected leaders of the area and local villagers are helping the company in constructing the road on a war footing.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, who had earlier served as union minister of state, had placed the scheme with the DoNER ministry. He had moved the ministry from time to time for release of fund for restructuring the road, which is considered the lifeline of the people of Bilat, Ledum and Mirem-Mikong areas of East Siang, besides parts of Lower Siang district.

“Once restructuring of the MMJ road is completed, the rural people of Ngorlung, Niglok, Mikong, Mirem, Bilat and Ledun villages of East Siang and Koyu circle of Lower Siang district will gain many privileges in surface communication,” Ering said.

The ministry, under its North East Road Sector Development Scheme, has sanctioned Rs 42.27 crore for complete restructuring of the 15-km-long road from Mirem village Tinali to the Ruksin check gate.