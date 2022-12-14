DC urges officers to discharge duties sincerely

KHONSA, 13 Dec: Tirap DC Hento Karga urged all the administrative officers and ministerial staff in the district to discharge their duties with utmost punctuality, sincerity, discipline and dedication.

Addressing a coordination meeting with officers and ministerial staff of the DC office here on Tuesday, Karga exhorted the ministerial staff to “read the latest CCS rules properly, as ministerial staff are the main forces in office to maintain files, register and records.”

He assessed the strength of the officers and staff in the DC office and the district as a whole, besides matters relating to encroachment on government land by private individuals, pending highway compensation, pending judiciary cases, and the number of government vehicles under the general administration.

The administrative officers highlighted their subject matters and apprised the DC of the shortage of officers and staffs in the district.

The DC gave assurance that he would initiate steps to address the matter relating to replacement of off-road vehicles and adequate fund for maintenance of vehicles.

“Tirap being one of the remotest districts of the state, it is necessary to keep all the vehicles in good condition,” he added.

Among others, the ADC, the EAC, and COs attended the meeting. (DIPRO)