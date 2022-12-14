Union places demands before DA

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 13 Dec: The Sigin-1, Giba, Chetam Nilling Area Students’ Union in a representation to the Upper Subansiri district administration on Tuesday demanded immediate ban on public activities within the premises of the government higher secondary school here, especially at the schools’ playground.

“Presently, many programmes, including games and sports, are being conducted by public and creating nuisance, especially during class hours of the students,” the union said.

It also demanded banning gambling activities such as lotteries and housie games within Daporijo, and taking strict action against defaulters.

Further, the union requested the administration to “keep vigilance on the progress of Trans-Arunachal Highway within Upper Subansiri district.”