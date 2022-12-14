NABARD launches ecotourism project

NAMSAI, 13 Dec: A project for promotion of tribal ecotourism was launched by the NABARD’s Mumbai-based Chief General Manager Devasis Padhi here in Namsai district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Padhi highlighted the importance of the involvement of women in the project. He commended the women, especially SHG members, “for their participation in making the project a success.”

He also emphasised the need for “standardisation of facilities and rating them for providing accurate information to the tourists.”

The NABARD’s Itanagar Regional Office General Manager Partho Saha outlined the various interventions

on capacity building and marketing “which have been undertaken prior to launching of the tourism project.”

Namsai DC R Khampa spoke about “the enormous potential for tourism in the region around Namsai.”

The project is being supported by the NABARD and implemented by NGO Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust, in collaboration with the NOSAAP and the ArSRLM, Namsai.

An umbrella organisation of all the stakeholders, titled ‘Voysiri Pvt Ltd’, has been formed and registered under the Companies Act to ensure smooth management of the project.

Later, the official website of Voysiri and an informative video on the project was launched by Padhi, and a promotional video was launched by the DC.

Representatives of the ArSRLM, besides bankers, SHG members, homestay owners and tour operators also attended the programme.