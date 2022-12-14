Weekly market inaugurated

PASIGHAT, 13 Dec: Namsing Gaon Burah Dulesor Pangging inaugurated a ‘weekly Tuesday market’ and a ‘recycling store’ in Sogan area here in East Siang district on Tuesday, in the presence of the village secretary, panchayat members, and others.

The market, built by the Sisang Indigenous Area Development Society (SIADS), is different in that it has a facility to buy back discarded solid waste and offer new commodity in return at the recycling store.

SIADS president Atem Perme said that, “in the coming days, digital facility like ATM money withdrawal will be available” at the market.

Waste segregation training is being imparted to the villagers at the recycling store, which is being taken care of by waste management company Green Gables LLP, in collaboration with the College of Horticulture & Forestry and NGO Green Squad here.

The initiative will benefit Kiyit, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Agam, Namsing and Anpum villages in the long run. (DIPRO)