Blood donation camp held

ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: Thirty-five units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organised by team One Arunachal at the RK Mission Hospital here and the TRIHMS in Naharlagun on Tuesday, under the leadership of its chief promoter Joram Tat.

The camp was held in collaboration with team Arunachal Super Dancer Season-3.

Around 80 volunteers from the Itanagar Capital Region participated in the camp. They were given certificates of appreciation by the hospitals’ managements.

Refreshments like fruits, boiled eggs, and juices were served to those who came to donate blood.

At the end of the event, One Arunachal chief promoter Joram Tat thanked everyone for coming forward to donate blood and advised them to “encourage these types of activities in near future.”