Trg prog on post-harvest citrus fruit mgmt

DEPI, 13 Dec: Fifty-three farmers participated in a training programme on ‘Post-harvest management of citrus fruits’, organised here in East Siang district on Tuesday by the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF).

CHF Assistant Professor Dr Disco Singh and Dr Punabati Heisnam imparted the training to the farmers.

The farmers were apprised of the mobile-based m4 agri app, through which they can get all agricultural information on their smartphones. They were also trained in how to use the toll-free number 1800-102-3141.

Computer Science Assistant Professor M Bishwapati Devi imparted training on the importance of information technology. The farmers were also imparted training on post-harvest procedure of adding value to their citrus fruits.