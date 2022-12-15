DC gives emphasis on Aadhaar registration

KHONSA, 14 Dec: Tirap deputy commissioner Hento Karga has urged the WCD department in the district to identify the 0-5 years-old population in Anganwadi centres for enrollment in Aadhaar.

Emphasizing on registration of left out population particularly of 0-5 years age group, the DC also cautioned that all HoDs and group A-officers of the district to be vigilant ‘while signing

or giving approval in the UIDAI prescribed format for enrolment of Aadhaar to the persons who have no valid document, so as to check the fraudulent use of Aadhaar.’

Karga was addressing the members of the district level Aadhaar monitoring committee (DLAMC) in its meeting held here on Wednesday.

Guwahati based UIDAI regional office assistant manager and resource person Apurba Talukdar explained the role and responsibilities of DLAMC through power-point presentation.

Committee members including ADC (hqtr) Hakresha Kri, inspector M. Tangjang, ADES Nokgen Wangsu, postmaster Chowang Wangchha, DD-WCD H Bangsia, DMO Dr. N Lowang attended the meeting. (DIPRO)