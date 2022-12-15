Former speaker’s wife Dorjee Dema Thongdok passes away

ITANAGAR, 14 Dec: Dorjee Dema Thongdok, wife of former Arunachal Pradesh state legislative assembly speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok passed away on 13 December.

She was a retired employee of Craft Centre Bomdila and had served as handicraft instructor.

Governor BD Mishra mourned the passing away of Thongdok and offered prayer for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Governor conveyed heartfelt condolence to Tenzing Norbu Thongdok and other members of the bereaved family and prayed to the almighty to give them courage and strength to bear the irreparable loss.

State assembly speaker Pasang D Sona has also deeply mourned her demise.

In his condolence message, the speaker said that Thongdok was a kind-hearted and compassionate woman and was loved by all. “Her demise is a great loss for the society,” the message said.

Sona conveyed deep sense of condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of her departed soul.