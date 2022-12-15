Vishnoi assumes additional charge as NHPC chairman and MD

ITANAGAR, 14 Dec: Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi has assumed the additional charge as the chairman and managing director of NHPC Limited on 13 December.

Vishnoi, a graduate in civil engineering, has more than 35 years of vast and rich experience in design and construction of hydro project structures.

He is also the CMD of THDCIL. Vishnoi joined THDCIL in 1989 and worked in different capacities and rose to the level of general manager in 2013 and was thereafter elevated to the post of executive director in 2016. Apart from heading the design department, he also held the additional charge of executive director, Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project.

He has various prestigious achievements to his credit while working with

the Tehri, Koteshwar and Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydro projects.

He has also served as a member of the World Bank Expert Group to deliberate and constitute guidelines in respect of contracts during various interactions with World Bank headquarters, Washington (USA) on their invitation.

He is currently representing India in the Indian Committee of International Commission of Large Dams for the Technical Committee on Seismic Safety of Dams.