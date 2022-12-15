Hold discussion on border issue

There is confidence building measure and mechanism to defuse tension and maintain peaceful environment along the Indo-China border. Despite all these, increasing number of incidents of intrusion into Indian territory by the Chinese army cause serious concern.

On 9 December, the Indian army thwarted the attempt by the Chinese PLA from changing the status in Yangtse area of the Tawang sector “unilaterally” without any serious casualties. China also said that situation was not escalating and “generally stable”.

According to statement of Indian Army, “Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow-up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility.”

Expressing concern over the border skirmishes, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao rightly said, “If PLA continues doing such things in the future, India-China relations will suffer.”

We can not deny the fact that Post Galwan Valley incident, Indian defence mechanism has well been prepared with 24 hours alertness. And at the same time, government has given priority on border road infrastructure.

Seeing the increasing number of border skirmishes along Indo-China border, the present government at Centre should pay heed to the demand of Opposition leaders to have a threadbare discussion on border issue in Parliament for bringing an end to such border skirmishes for ever and to improve the relation between two great powerful countries which can change the world economic scenario.