DGAR team lifts first Assam Rifles Sentinels Football Cup 2022

ITANAGAR, 14 Dec: DG Assam Rifles team lifted the first Assam Rifles Sentinels Football Cup 2022, after defeating 164 Territorial Army Team 6-0 in the final played at Laitkor Garrison in Meghalaya on 12 December.

The league stage of the tournament was conducted in Dimapur, Nagaland, while the semifinals and the final matches were played at the Laitkor Garrison of the Assam Rifles at Shillong. The tournament was kicked off on 30 November at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School at Dimapur in the presence of Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton.

The Assam Rifles organized the tournament as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the Government of India’s Khelo India Abhiyan and Fit India Movement.

Besides the winner and the runner-up, eight other teams from Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya and 165 Territorial Army, Manipur participated in the tournament.

The final match was witnessed by Assam Rifles DG Lt Gen P C Nair.