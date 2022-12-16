CS apprised of GBPNIHE’s activities

ITANAGAR, 15 Dec: GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE) Director, Prof Sunil Nautiyal met Chief Secretary Dharmendra here on Wednesday, and apprised the latter of the functioning and R&D work of the institute in the Indian Himalayan region.

The chief secretary advised the institute to “establish organic linkages with the state government’s departments; have regular meeting and interactions, and carry out need-based work in collaboration with relevant line departments of the state.”

The CS also suggested establishing a “coordination committee where all the projects to be implemented in the state may be presented before the committee for further inputs.”

Since the GBPNIHE’s Northeast regional centre here is implementing many research projects in the state, the project reports should be shared with the state government, Dharmendra said.

Dr Kumar assured to strengthen the coordination between the institute and the state government agencies.