Training prog on localisation of SDGs

AALO, 15 Dec: All ZPMs of West Siang district, along with GPCs, GPMs, and HoDs, are participating in a district-level training programme on the ‘People’s plan campaign for achieving localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)’, which began here in West Siang district on Thursday.

The programme is being organised by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), in collaboration with the district administration.

Addressing the first day’s session, SIRD&PR Assistant Director Rodo Bui spoke about localisation of SDGs, while Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato urged the panchayat leaders to be “well-equipped with this new concept of the government’s sustainable developmental programmes.”

He requested the line departments “not to prepare the same scheme more than once,” and added that “the main target of the government is to make every household and village self-sustainable.”

He directed the gram panchayat members to conduct village-level meetings “and invite the officers of the line departments for overall development in plan campaign.”

ZPC Babom Romin requested the ZPMs, GPCs and GPMs to “learn how to make every village self-sustainable.” He also requested the public to surrender their airguns before the district administration and protect and preserve the district’s flora and fauna. (DIPRO)