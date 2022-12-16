Training prog on using mobile apps

PASIGHAT, 15 Dec: The Pasighat extension centre of the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology’s (NIELIT) Itanagar centre, in association with Mirmir Chariali and Tulap Women Group (MCTWG), conducted a three-day ‘awareness-level training programme on use of mobile applications for digital payment, e-governance services, IT applications, and cyber security’, here in East Siang district.

Forty-six women participated in the programme, which was inaugurated by Bijli Basumatary and MCTWG member Hibu Minu. NIELIT Pasighat extension centre resource persons Kumar Harsh and Sumi Begum conducted the programme, with administrative support staffers Gautam Kumar, Moyir Koyu and Dumo Lollen.

The women were taught about various digital payment methods through mobile phone in a secure way. They were also apprised of the e-governance services, use of IT apps, and cyber security.

NIELIT Itanagar will impart training to 4,000 school dropouts and students of schools and colleges, besides 600 women, 400 farmers, 600 elderly persons, 1,600 technical graduates/diploma holders, 360 engineering graduates, and 400 teachers in the state from 2022-’24.