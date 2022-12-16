Training prog on mushroom production

PASIGHAT, 15 Dec: Thirty mushroom growers from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are participating in a weeklong training programme on oyster mushroom production, which got underway at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Thursday.

The programme is being organised by the CHF and sponsored by the ICAR’s Solan (HP)-based mushroom research directorate.

CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika in his inaugural address elaborated the status and scope of mushroom farming in the Northeast region, while course director Dr RC Shakywar gave a lecture on identification of wild and edible mushrooms in the state.

Resource persons Drs TM Chanu, T Shantibala and P Raja also spoke.