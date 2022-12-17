Ensure settlers in Vijaynagar abide by terms of land allotment order, YWS urges EAC

ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: The Yobin Welfare Society (YWS) has requested the Vijaynagar administration in Changlang district to ensure that the settlers in Vijaynagar circle abide by the terms and conditions of the land allotment order dated 12 April, 1990, issued by the Changlang DC.

In a representation to the Vijaynagar EAC, the YWS on Friday expressed concern over “the influx of non-locals into the circle, owing to growing accessibility to the area in recent times,” and urged the administration to ensure strict ILP checking on the Miao-Vijaynagar road.

The YWS further stated that, “Since the settlers of Vijaynagar were allotted land with specific terms and conditions, which expired in 2020, the administration should give occasional awareness to the settlers about the specific terms and conditions under which they had been allotted land.”

It demanded strict legal action against those who violate any of the terms and conditions placed by the district administration,

and urged the local administration to “take strict action against those who sell the land allotted to them, as well as those who buy the land.”

“There are reports that some settlers have moved beyond their allotted land. The administration is requested to verify if there are any such violations or encroachment. Since the allotment period to the settlers expired in 2020, we strongly object to any extension to the land lease agreement. As indigenous tribe, we are concerned because the government seems to be silent on this matter,” the YWS added.