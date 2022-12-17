MLA distributes relief to fire victims

TENGA, 16 Dec: Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Kumsi Sidisow on Friday visited the market here in West Kameng district and distributed relief materials and financial assistance to the people affected by the fire that burnt down at least 37 structures, including shops, houses and godowns, here on 14 December.

The MLA urged the victims to “stay strong during this hard time and extend all possible support to one another.”

“We should avoid making any kind of structures in a congested area; instead, there should be available space for movement of vehicles for any kind of emergency situation,” he said, and informed that the chief minister has assured to provide all possible support from the government and in his personal capacity.

The administration is assessing the damages caused by the fire.

Sidisow informed that “requirement for a fire and emergency service station has been placed before the government,” and that he is trying his best to establish one in the Tenga valley area.

Singchung ADC Mokar Riba informed that “at least 37 shops, including godowns and houses, were damaged in the fire incident.

“We have also formed an assessment committee to assess the losses in the incident, so that immediate relief can be provided to the victims,” he added.

Among others, HoDs, public leaders, members of CBOs, and students accompanied the MLA.