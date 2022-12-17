Govt working to boost tourism, air connectivity: Nalo

PASIGHAT, 16 Dec: “The state government is working with the Centre to upgrade the Pasighat advanced landing ground (ALG) in order to boost tourism and air connectivity in the state,” said Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo during a ‘developmental meeting’ with local MLA Kaling Moyong, DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sumit Kumar Jha and a host of officers and local leaders here in East Siang district on Friday.

“The Pasighat ALG is important for the country strategically and new trade, jobs, tourism and economic opportunities would be available after the ALG is upgraded,” he said.

Regarding land acquisition for developing a civil enclave at the ALG, Nalo sought “wholehearted cooperation from all,” and assured to provide “financial support from the Centre for the ALG enclave.”

He urged the local MLA and the DC to “complete the compensation process of affected families,” and added that, “once the airport is modernised, air traffic from different parts of the country will be increased.”

Moyong placed the grievances of the affected families before the minister and sought “immediate compensation” for them.

Civil Aviation Secretary Swapnil M Naik discussed the matter of land acquisition with the district administration and the leaders, and stressed the need for more land to bring about better connectivity. (DIPRO)