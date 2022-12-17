FINER conducts interactive session with NE MPs

NEW DELHI, 16 Dec: The Federation of Industry & Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER), in association with the North East Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi), conducted an interactive session with the members of Parliament (MP) and ministers from the Northeastern region here on Thursday.

The objective of the session was to discuss policy dispensation, the need for attractive policies and investments in the NE, the startup ecosystem in the NE, and other developmental imperatives required to catapult the region to a higher growth trajectory.

Speaking on the occasion, North East MP Forum Chairman and union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju assured to provide “full support of the NE MP Forum to push for a better policy and other development agenda for the region.”

Union MoS for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in his speech said that the Centre has released the “Hydrocarbon Vision Document-2030 for the NE region, with the aim of preparing a roadmap for the next 15 years to increase the production of oil and gas in the Northeast.”

Earlier, FINER President Bajrang Lohia said that the Northeast region “needs investments more than ever before and awaits a new, invigorating policy to kickstart the investment cycle in the region.”

He said also that “it is important to expedite infrastructure and connectivity work and address issues of border points to make the ‘Act East Policy’ a reality.”

FINER Vice President Rajeev Agarwal also spoke.

The participants discussed creating a consensus to seek a new industrial policy with enhanced incentives for a minimum of 10 years; additional incentives for the MSME sector; easing out transportation bottlenecks; and increasing and developing waterways to spur trade with South Asia and South East Asia.

Many MPs of the Northeast, cutting across party lines, attended the meeting and shared their views.