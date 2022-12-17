4 arrested in connection with vehicle theft

ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: The capital police recently arrested four persons in connection with a vehicle theft case.

The first arrest was made on 13 December, based on an FIR lodged by one Teli Geeta on 8 December that a Bolero Scorpio pickup truck (AR-01N-9804) belonging to her brother had been stolen from Bank Tinali, and that one Durgadhar Dihingia, who was earlier the driver of the vehicle, along with his wife was missing from their house and had switched off their mobile phones.

After filing the FIR (u/s 381/34 IPC), a police team comprising Itanagar PS OC Inspector K Yangfo, SI SK Jha, Head Constable Taba Vikash, Constable Sandeep Yadav, and Lady Constable Arti Degu from the Itanagar women police station conducted a raid at the house of Dihingia’s father-in-law in Lakhimpur, Assam, and arrested Dihingia (52) and his wife, Nitu Talukdar (35).

During interrogation, the duo confessed to their crime and disclosed that they had sold off the stolen vehicle to some unknown person in Assam’s Darrang district.

The police team then rushed to Darrang district, where it recovered the stolen vehicle and arrested two more persons, identified as Amser Ali (38) and Md Manul Haque, who had wilfully purchased the stolen vehicle without proper documents.

All four arrestees have been sent to the district jail in Jully near here.

“The operation was successfully carried out under the leadership of Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom, under the supervision of Capital ASP Thutan Jamba,” the police informed in a release.