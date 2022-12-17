Students taken on study tour

ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: The BSc agriculture students of the Himalayan University (HU) here were taken on a study tour to the ICAR’s Northeast regional centre in Umiam, Meghalaya, from 14-15 December.

HU agriculture HoD Dr Raja Husain led the tour, along with faculty members Dr Lipi Rina and Lishi Kaki. The programme was a brainchild of Dr Husain “for updating the students’ knowledge about integrated farming systems and different crop production techniques,” the university informed in a release.

The students visited several departmental laboratories and the instructional farm of the ICAR, and learned about techniques relevant to agriculture, besides the method of soil sample collection and analysis.

ICAR soil scientist Dr Prabha apprised the students of the instruments to be used in plant and soil sample analysis, and about how the samples are collected and analysed.

ICAR agriculture engineering scientist Dr Debasis demonstrated the applications of new agriculture engineering equipment, and explained how farmers can use them for doing maximum work in a short time.

ICAR agronomy scientist Dr Krishnappa spoke about the physiology of rice, and integrated organic farming system. He told the students about management of plant diseases in the organic way “via neem oil and other biological agents.”

The students also learned several plant breeding techniques and how new crop varieties could be “developed from parent having multiple traits, such as high yielding and biotic or abiotic stress tolerance” from ICAR plant breeding scientist Dr Amit Kumar, the release said.

ICAR animal sciences expert Dr Saurabh spoke about “career in production and rearing of poultry, pigs, cows and goats,” and how farmers can earn maximum income through the integrated farming system.