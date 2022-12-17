DIET students taken on Ziro tour

ZIRO, 16 Dec: The final semester students of the Lower Subansiri District Institute of Educational Training (DIET) in Yachuli were taken on a ‘Ziro darshan’ tour, facilitated by the district administration, on Thursday.

The students visited the water conservation sites of the Siikhey and Seeh lakes, and Kasa Resort, and toured the Apatani villages to witness the Apatanis’ rich cultural heritage.

The students also visited the official residence of the deputy commissioner, where they interacted with DC Bamin Nime, and then visited the district secretariat, where Circle Officer Amina Nabam apprised them of the different facets of the secretariat.

DIET Principal Dr Mudang Rita said that the “outdoor exposure programme has allowed young students and teachers to learn more and widen their scope of knowledge.” (DIPRO)