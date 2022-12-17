Taki undertakes whirlwind tour of Ziro

ZIRO, 16 Dec: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki recently undertook a whirlwind tour here in Lower Subansiri district, during which he participated in several meetings and programmes under the agriculture, horticulture and fisheries sectors.

During a meeting with bankers, the minister reviewed various public welfare schemes being supported by the banks, and urged the banks to “relax some of the critical and heavy banking requirements and come forward with more people-friendly banking services.”

He also urged the public to return the bank loans on time “for a profitable venture for all associated stakeholder.”

The bankers gave assurance that they would provide necessary support to the borrowers, as per the banking norms.

The minister also attended a consultative meeting with members of Dubai-based Negam Care Private Limited, during which various issues and possible ways to overcome the concerns of the state’s farmers were discussed.

Possible intervention by corporate houses with suitable technologies and approaches for marketing the agriculture and horticulture produces of the state’s farmers was also discussed.

The meeting was attended also by the horticulture secretary and officials from the agriculture and horticulture departments.

The minister also attended the inaugural session of a three-day ‘workshop-cum-training programme’ organised here by the ICAR-CIFA.

The workshop was aimed at facilitating interaction among the fish farmers and officers of the fisheries department “to channel the intervention by ICAR through technical inputs and knowledge dissemination for growth of the sector,” according to a release.

During the meeting, the minister spoke about the “potentiality and scope of fisheries sector in the state,” and urged the “scientific fraternity” to support the small and marginal fish farmers.