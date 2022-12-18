Ragit wins silver, Ali bronze at Asian Kickboxing C’ships

ITANAGAR, 17 Dec: Bialok Ragit of Arunachal Pradesh, representing India at the ongoing Asian Kickboxing Championships 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, won a silver medal in the below 86 kg category in the K1 event.

Ragit settled for the silver after losing to his opponent from Kazakhstan in the final.

Compatriot Rajiv Ali won a bronze medal in the light contact event in the below 84 kg category.

Ali lost to his opponent from the host country in the semifinal, informed the Kickboxing Association of Arunachal Pradesh.

The championships, which began on 10 December, will conclude on 18 December.