Inter-school sports meet underway

PASIGHAT, 18 Dec: Twenty-seven schools from different districts of the state are participating in an inter-school sports meet, which was inaugurated by Education Minister Taba Tedir here in East Siang district on Sunday.

The participating schools are run by different organisations and NGOs, like the KGBV and the Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan, under the Arunachal Shiksha Vikash Samiti.

In his speech, the minister urged the students to seriously pursue sports as a career.

“Today, sports are a global booming industry with lots of scope for incentives, fame, and laurels. One can make a good career out of sports if he or she pursues it seriously,” said Tedir.

He said also that the state government has kept reservations for meritorious sportspersons in government departments.

“In order to encourage and support our sportspersons, the state government has kept a job reservation of 5 percent in general and 10 percent in particular in the police department. Also, from time to time, cash incentives are also given to the sportspersons,” said Tedir.

He requested parents to encourage their wards to play sports, saying that a healthy body has a healthy mind. “Sports are also part of education and need to be equally prioritised. Winning or losing is immaterial. But to participate with zeal, character and discipline is important,” added Tedir.

Chief minister’s adviser Tai Tagak, Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, and SP S Jha were present at the inaugural programme.