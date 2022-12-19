Siber Cricket Club wins Subansiri Premier League

DAPORIJO, 18 Dec: Siber Cricket Club won the first Subansiri Premier League T20 Tournament, defeating Dream Eleven Cricket Club by 17 runs in the final at the GHSS ground here in Upper Subansiri district on 17 December.

Opting to bat first, Siber Cricket Club made 148 runs, losing five wickets in 20 overs.

Captain Rajesh Rebi top-scored with 75 runs not out, with the help of six fours and seven sixes in 58 balls.

Tamo Cheke scored 34 runs off 25 balls with the help of one four and four sixes.

Both Mayom Lusi and Takur Siyum scored 11 runs each, while Ram Gamnu contributed one run and remained not out.

In reply, Dream Eleven could score 131 runs in 20 overs, losing seven wickets.

Deepak Kumar Thakur scored 39 runs in 27 balls. He struck five fours and two over the boundary.

Tachu Mosu made 30 runs from 28 balls (4×3, 6×2), while Akash Prasad scored 8 runs (4×2) from as many balls.

Gopal Tamin contributed 15 runs (4×2, 6×1) and captain Shankar Mishra made 7 runs (4×1) from 15 balls.

Tatu Bogo, Taw Bai and Anand Gurung scored 5, 9 and 1 runs, respectively.

Rajesh Rebi of Siber Cricket Club was declared the man of the match, while Deepak Kumar of Dream Eleven Cricket Club was adjudged the man of the series.

Tania Rebi of United Eleven Cricket Club was chosen as ’emerging player’, while Takar Darba of Bagang Cricket Club was adjudged the best wicketkeeper.

The ‘best catch’ award went to Mayom Lusi, while Shiva Kumar of Dream Eleven Cricket Club became the highest wicket taker with 11 wickets in his kitty from five matches.

Shiva Kumar of Dream Eleven Cricket Club became the highest scorer with 164 runs in five matches.

Tania Rebi of United Eleven Cricket Club made the first half century of the series, while Dream Eleven Cricket Club hit the most sixes in the league.

Takur Siyum of Sibar Cricket Club was named the ‘game changer’.

Game Changer Cricket Club was adjudged the ‘best disciplined team’.

The winning team was awarded cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, along with a trophy and a certificate, while the runner-up was given Rs 50,000 with a trophy and a certificate, informed Upper Subansiri District Cricket Association president Dosh Dasi.

All the individual achievers were also awarded cash prizes, trophies and certificates.

Thirteen clubs participated in the league, which was divided into four pools.

Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam and Chikom ZPM Deyom Gapak distributed the prizes to the winners, the runner-up and the individual achievers.

Gapak announced that he would sponsor cash prize for the winner of the second edition of the tournament.

Seven BCCI-trained officials and technical staffers, deputed by the Arunachal Cricket Association, conducted the tournament, Dasi said.

He said that the Subansiri Premier League will be a calendar event of the Upper Subansiri District Cricket Association. Dasi also informed that the district cricket association has taken the initiative to create awareness regarding women’s cricket in the district.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki in the presence of Arunachal Cricket Association secretary Nabam Vivek.