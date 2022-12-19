Guv participates in NEC golden jubilee celebration

SHILLONG, 18 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya Governor BD Mishra participated in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council (NEC) here in Meghalaya on Sunday.

The event saw the participation of, among others, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister and NEC Chairman Amit Shah.

“The governor believes that, with the revised NEC General Guidelines of 2015, the council has been immeasurably addressing the growing hopes and aspirations of the people of the NE region,” the Raj Bhavan stated in a release.

“Development of NEC as a futuristic resource centre for the management of capital, innovation, knowledge and expertise, the council will achieve its objectives and also give impetus to the ‘Act East’ policy,” the Raj Bhavan quoted him as saying.

“The governor observed that the NEC is focusing on livelihood entrepreneurship, startup and skill development for generating jobs in the Northeastern region of India. The youths of the region need further motivation to take up startup ventures like tourism, animal husbandry, bamboo and agri-horticultural projects by the NEC, which will also help in eradicating the decades-long militancy in the region,” he was further quoted as saying.