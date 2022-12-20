Decomposed body found at river

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 19 Dec: The decomposed body of a fully grown man was found at the Ruksin river, near the under-construction RCC bridge, in East Siang district on Monday morning.

The body was collected by the Ruksin police, accompanied by the executive magistrate, based on information provided by local GB Tami Koyu.

The police later sent the body to the Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat for postmortem and other necessary medical examinations.

An unnatural death case has been registered at the police station and investigation launched.

The body, dressed in a green jacket and worn-out jeans, has neither been identified nor claimed by anybody. The police said that they have not received any missing person’s report.