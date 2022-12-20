Good governance campaign launched statewide

ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: The nationwide weeklong Good Governance Campaign-2022, themed ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’, was launched in various districts of the state on Monday.

In Yingkiong, Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Hage Lailang launched the campaign at the election office in the presence of officers, staff and public.

Highlighting the objective of the Good Governance Week, the DC said that, “through the weeklong campaign, the administration will redress public grievances and will take steps to improve service delivery for the benefit of the public.”

He appealed to the government officers to “provide all kinds of information and assist the public in timely redressal of their grievances.”

As part of the Good Governance Week, a special hearing programme with regard to claims and objections in connection with the ongoing Special Summary Revision 2022-23 in respect of the

Tuting-Yingkiong assembly constituency was conducted for the Halleng and the Simong polling stations, during which 60 forms were disposed of.

Good Governance Week was also launched by the urban development department, which distributed smart vendor IDs to vendors of Yingkiong under the DAY-National Urban Livelihood Mission. With the help of the IDs, the vendors can avail loan and acquire other government schemes’ benefits.

In Tezu, DC Shashvat Saurabh urged all the government officers and officials to work proactively to deliver services to the public, and maintain cleanliness of the office premises.

The DC also directed the DIO (NIC) to “update the website for Lohit district with information on all the state and central schemes being implemented in the district by various departments.” He directed that the website be user-friendly, “which can also be used by pilgrims attending Parshuram Kund Festival-2023.”

He further directed the EAC to “identify villages in the lines of Seva Aapke Dwar, where the government departments would give services and clear out all the pending files within the Good Governance Week in those selected villages.”

In Roing, a district-level monitoring committee meeting for Lower Dibang Valley was conducted alongside a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp to mark the Good Governance Week at Koronu village.

The progress of the projects under the central and state government schemes and flagship programmes were reviewed.

Mentor secretary Neeraj Semwal reviewed the progress of implementation of schemes in the district, and advised all to “ensure provision of maximum benefits to the people.”

“New schemes are constantly introduced, and it is our duty to inform the public and motivate them to avail the benefits,” he said.

DC Soumya Saurabh advised all to “ensure quality of work in all the projects undertaken in the district.” She also highlighted the practical difficulties faced in implementing some newly introduced schemes and execution problems faced by the departments.

ZPC Tony Borang said that “geographical feasibility should be taken into account while allocating schemes among the districts.”

Roing ZPM Komji Linggi highlighted some of the issues faced by the public in availing the state’s flagship schemes, while Koronu ZPM Monti Linggi requested the transport commissioner to restart local transport bus service from Roing to Koronu and nearby areas for the convenience of the public.

Meanwhile, 309 people availed services provided by government departments during the SAD camp.

In Changlang, DC Sunny K Singh launched the ‘Prashashan Gaon Ki Aur’ campaign at the mini-secretariat in Changlang.

In Tirap district, an awareness programme on health and hygiene was organised in Lazu to mark the day.

Tirap DC Hento Karga urged the people of Lazu and Tutnu blocks to “refrain from all kinds of bad food habits, including opium/kaani,” and distributed prizes to the winners of a skit show competition, which had been conducted among students.

DMO Dr N Lowang and DDSE Hortum Loyi also spoke.

A two-minute silence was observed for those who lost their lives due to the diarrhoea outbreak in Pongkong, Longliang and Lazu villages in July this year.

Lazu GPC Yumrin Khela urged the DC to look into the matter relating to maintenance of the village’s approach road.

In the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), the administration organised an essay writing competition among school and college students as part of the Good Governance Week.

ICR DC Talo Potom informed that the winners of the competition will be felicitated on 22 December.

Good Governance Week was also launched in other districts of the state. (With inputs from DIPROs)