DTMA lift Naba Ita Pulu football trophy

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 19 Dec: Team Dree TALO Mathu Ahi (DTMA) from Dibang Valley district lifted the trophy of the 15th edition of the Naba Ita Pulu Memorial Football Tournament after defeating team Dibang 16 by 1-0 goal on Sunday.

The winning goal was scored by Wuthu Tacho.

The winners walked away with a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 1,20,000, while the runner-up team received a cash prize of Rs 70,000 and a trophy.

Nadim Lombo (DTMA) was adjudged the player of the tournament, Ango Meto (R&T Mayu) was the highest scorer, and Saiba Mihu (DTMA) was declared the best goalkeeper.

The final match in the girls’ category was played on 29 November and was won by team Global Valley School after defeating team Legend FC by 3-1 goals.

Kai Rumi (Legend FC) was the highest scorer and the best player in the girls’ category.

Thirty teams had participated in the tournament, which had begun on 15 November.