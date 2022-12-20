Dental awareness camp organised

NAMSAI, 19 Dec: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here on Monday organised a free ‘dental health and oral cancer awareness camp’ to spread awareness on dental health and oral cancer.

Dental surgeon Dr Rajdeep Nath spoke on different oral disorders, including cavity in teeth, root canal treatment, removal of teeth, consequences of tooth removal, bad breath, bleeding gums, mobility and dislocation of teeth, pinkish gums, etc.

He cautioned the participants about the “consequential dental injuries” associated with chewing tobacco products.

Dr Nath also advised them to not consult quacks and refrain from consuming unnecessary antibiotic medicines.

“Scaling doesn’t lead to the slackness of teeth; rather, it is very much useful for removal of long-term deposits,” he said.

AUS vice chancellor Prof B Mohan Kumar stressed on the need to take proper care of oral health.

“Good oral health is required to cultivate self-confidence to present oneself in psychosocial occasions,” he said,” adding that “chewing tobacco products is a big reason behind oral and dental disorder.”

He also highlighted the importance of proper implementation of the One Health Mission, food security, and nutrition security.

The camp was conducted by Kindle Dental.

AUS School of Nursing principal Pinky Devi said that in India, a good number of people consider oral disease as secondary.

“Globally, around 3.5 billion people are affected with different oral disorder issues. It is highly important for all of us to spread awareness of this issue,” she said.