Training progs on JJM underway

ZIRO, 19 Dec: Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime inaugurated a four-day training programme on the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) here on Monday.

In his address, the DC said that “ensuring safe and clean drinking water to all human habitations should be the prime objective of the JJM,” and added that “innovation should be the keyword for national mission programmes like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or the JJM, and the departments concerned should strive to work extra mile to deliver quality services to the people to enhance the feel-good factor as envisioned by the government in devising such social welfare programmes.”

Sixty participants, including panchayat members, members of the village water & sanitation committee, and the implementing support agency from Lower Subansiri and neighbouring districts of Kamle, Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey are taking part in the programme.

The training is being imparted by a team from Kolkata (WB)-based Salt Lake Institute of Engineering & Management, comprising AS Choudhary and three others.

Water source finding committee members Kago Habung and Hage Mobbing, DVO Dr Hano Tama, and DFDO Liagi Lasa also attended the inaugural function.

The same programme was launched in West Siang HQ Aalo also on Monday.

During the inaugural function of the programme, which is being conducted by Guwahati (Assam)-based Down Town Charity Trust, West Siang ZPC Babom Romin, who inaugurated the programme, said that “such training programmes will definitely spread awareness among the common people on purification, preservation and proper utilisation of potable water in rural as well as urban areas of the state.”

PHED EE Toney Ete emphasised “the importance of community participation for the JJM’s success,” and urged the participants to take the training seriously.

Faculty members from five departments of the Assam Down Town University are the resource persons.

In Itanagar, local MLA Techi Kaso inaugurated the four-day programme on JJM, and urged the stakeholders to “utilise the platform provided by the government and further disseminate knowledge gained to others.”

ADC Jiken Bomjen, Batt/Ganga ZPM Taro Tagia, Lower Subansiri ZPC Likha

Sangchhore, PHED SE Tayem Tok Camdir, and Itanagar PHE&WS EE Tadar Mangku also spoke. (DIPROs)