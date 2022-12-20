Peddler arrested, drug seized

KHONSA, 19 Dec: The anti-drug squad (ADS) of the Tirap police apprehended a drug peddler with suspected brown sugar during a raid at Forest Colony here in Tirap district on Saturday.

Suspected brown sugar weighing approximately 48 gms was recovered from the peddler, who has been identified as Ngoyum Moinyak (38) from Lazu circle.

The raid was conducted by the ADS, led by SI L Kmsing, based on information about drug peddling in the colony.

Executive Magistrate Nekong Perme accompanied the squad.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act against the peddler. (DIPRO)